Police bear down on wild Panda Game partying

Ottawa police want to make it black and white for the crowds of red and maroon: follow the law or face the consequences.

Police said there will be more officers than normal on Carleton and the University of Ottawa campuses this weekend around the annual Panda Game football showdown between the Ravens and Gee-Gees at Lansdowne Park.

The Glebe and Sandy Hill are also getting extra attention to keep an eye out for excess and underage drinking, open liquor, mischief and disturbances, said police in a news release.

"We ask that everyone enjoy the Panda Game celebration but remember that the Liquor licence Act, Trespass to Property Act and Criminal Code still apply and will be enforced," police said.

Top 10 teams

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at TD Place.

Carleton, which is 4-1 this U Sports season, has won four straight Panda Games against the Gee-Gees, who are 3-1 so far in 2018.

Both teams are ranked in the national top 10.

The first Panda Game was in 1955.

It took a break between 1999 and 2012 when Carleton didn't have a varsity football team.