Pro-Palestinian demonstrators say they won't be silenced after bylaw hands out noise fines

The moment a bylaw officer issues a ticket to Sarah Abdul-Karim, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement, during a protest in downtown Ottawaon Dec. 23. Abdul-Karim and two others were each fined $490 for using a microphone or megaphone in a public space.

Members of the Palestinian community in Ottawa say they are being unfairly targeted by city bylaw after being issued nearly $1,500 in fines during a demonstration downtown Saturday.

Three tickets, worth $490 each, were issued to participants of a march organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the ongoing conflict with Israel.

The march made its way from the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street over to Rideau Street during the afternoon.

The City of Ottawa's Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services Roger Chapman said in an emailed statement the tickets were issued under the city's noise bylaw because of the group's use of loudspeakers and megaphones in a public space and sidewalk.

Chapman noted warnings were issued first before the tickets were given out.

"It's important to note that enforcement during demonstrations is a result of escalated actions by the participants, which may pose nuisance and public safety issues," the statement read.

'Never an issue' before, say protest organizers

Sarah Abdul-Karim called the moment she received one of the tickets "quite shocking."

That's because, in spite of warnings from bylaw officers earlier that day, "this is never an issue that has come up in the ten weeks of us protesting," she said.

Abdul-Karim said the group used the same sound system at the same volume in previous weeks. All marches have lasted between one to two hours in duration and have taken place at various locations downtown before, including the Human Rights Monument.

Sound systems have been used during all weekly pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the last ten weeks, including this one on Parliament Hill on Nov. 12, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Saturdays' demonstration was no exception, she said.

"This is an effort by the bylaw and by the City of Ottawa to try and silence and stop us from protesting," said Abdul-Karim, who plans on fighting her ticket along with the two others issued over the weekend.

The group is currently obtaining legal council, she said.

Chapman did not clarify what had escalated during last weekend's demonstration but said charges under the noise bylaw have been issued during other protests.

Cancel fines, says Palestinian association

The Association of Palestinian Arab Canadians issued a statement Wednesday, calling on the city to cancel the tickets.

Ammar Afaneh, with the association, said they have worked closely with Ottawa police and city bylaw to make sure protests are well-organized and "non-obstructive as much as possible."

Even with the use of sound systems and megaphones, he said, it's difficult for every demonstrator to hear organizers, "so how are we causing noise to others?"

While he could only speculate as to why tickets were being issued now, Afaneh said Palestinians and their supporters have every right to peaceful demonstrate in Ottawa.

"We need our voices to be heard" and those voices shouldn't be silenced, he said. "I was very disappointed to see that happening."

Afaneh said there are no plans to end the weekly protests, even with the threat of fines.