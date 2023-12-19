Pair charged with 1st-degree murder after body found in river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they've charged two people with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Rose Kerwin, whose body was found in a river near Pakenham, Ont., in November.

The 50-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 13, a day after a body was found in the Mississippi River.

Police identified the body as Kerwin's and deemed her death suspicious at the time.

In a news release Tuesday, OPP said they've charged 56-year-old Marcel Lapensee from Carleton Place, Ont., and 23-year-old Samantha Osborne from Iroquois, Ont., with first-degree murder in connection to Kerwin's death.

They were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Kerwin was last seen in Carleton Place and her car, a blue 2013 Mazda GX sedan, had also been reported missing, OPP said previously.

On Tuesday, OPP said that both Lapensee and Osborne were facing additional charges of forcible confinement, sexual assault and uttering threats, related to another victim.

That incident was reported to OPP on Nov. 15.