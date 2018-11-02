Roofers charged with defrauding 49 clients

The owner of a roofing company in Ottawa and her employee have been charged with 49 counts of fraud.

Ottawa police began investigating the pair in January after complaints that customers would pay money for roofing services which were never completed.

Hanan El Badry, 27, of Ottawa, and Hugh Arnold, 61, of Kelowna, B.C., are each charged with 45 counts of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of fraud under $5,000.

Each charge is related to a separate client, police said.

Arnold allegedly told customers his name was Anthony El Badry.

Police said officers received complaints up until August and are concerned there could be other victims.

El Badry is set to appear in court on Dec. 11. Arnold remains in custody.