Paint therapy session takes over Parliament Hill

As an Ottawa university student, Randy Sidaoui struggled with loneliness and bouts of depression.

"It looked like being locked in a dark room and not being able to get out," Sidaoui said. "It was a daily struggle."

But Sidaoui, born in Lebanon, found healing in art and wanted to share that with others.

So four years ago, Sidaoui launched Paint Therapy Ottawa, an annual event on Parliament Hill that attracts hundreds of Ottawa residents and passers-by who pick up a brush and paint on the lawn.

On Sunday many became impromptu artists, grabbing a paper plate with dollops of green, blue and yellow paint and transforming blank rectangular canvasses.

Some of the works of art produced at Paint Therapy Ottawa. (David Thurton/ CBC)

"When I create, I feel like I have a sort of a purpose," Sidaoui said.

"And when you paint something and you show it to others, you connect with them. Art can bring that to the community."

Sidaoui invited Claudia Salguero, a well-known Ottawa mural artist, to join his team.

She describes Sidaoui as the organizer taking care of logistics, volunteers and supplies while she facilitates the creative process.

Randy Sidaoui and Claudia Salguero are two of the organizers of Paint Therapy Ottawa. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Salguero coaches and encourages others to pick up a brush and give painting a try.

Many come to the Hill, she said, stressed and anxious about life, and without even realizing it, they get lost and turn their worries into art.

"You see people alone painting for hours," Salguero said.

"We are creative by nature. But you don't know until you try, until you have an instrument and a brush in our hand … You have anger? You are frustrated? Grab a brush and paint some strokes and you liberate that."

Organizers ask visitors to leave their works with them so they can be auctioned off at a later date to raise money for CHEO.

