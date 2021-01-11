4 people missing after fire south of Ottawa
Four people are unaccounted for after a fire in North Grenville, Ont., on Sunday evening, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Emergency crews called to home in Oxford Mills Sunday evening
OPP said in a news release they were called around 6:15 p.m. to assist the North Grenville Fire Service on Stone Road in Oxford Mills.
The home was described by police as similar to a log cabin with a steel roof.
The Ontario fire marshal's office has been called to help investigate.
Oxford Mills is about 10 kilometres south of Kemptville, Ont., and 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.
With files from Kimberley Molina