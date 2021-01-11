4 people missing after fire south of Ottawa

Four people are unaccounted for after a fire in North Grenville, Ont., on Sunday evening, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP said in a news release they were called around 6:15 p.m. to assist the North Grenville Fire Service on Stone Road in Oxford Mills.

The home was described by police as similar to a log cabin with a steel roof.

The Ontario fire marshal's office has been called to help investigate.

Oxford Mills is about 10 kilometres south of Kemptville, Ont., and 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.