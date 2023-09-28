Owner seeks to demolish derelict heritage home in Rockcliffe

A 98-year-old heritage home in Rockcliffe Park is at risk of demolition after years of abandonment left it a mould-ravaged safety hazard.

The building, which has two addresses: 1 Maple Lane and 1112 Lisgar Rd., is a three-storey semi-detached structure in the English country cottage style clad in stucco with half timbering, just across from the Governor General's residence. The chair of the Rockcliffe Park Residents Association's heritage committee, Michele Hayman, calls it a "landmark property."

"It's very significant," said Hayman. "It sits very nicely on the property and is a style that is recognized in Rockcliffe and is one that we would like to preserve."

City staff recommend councillors approve the proposed demolition and redevelopment design by Roca Homes, which has plans for new semi-detached brick homes with a larger footprint.

But Hayman opposes it, saying it would set a precedent that could put all heritage properties at risk, and that prospect leaves her "gravely concerned."

"It gives carte blanche to whomever wants to let a property fall to disrepair to continue forward with their plans, because there's really no consequences for it," she said.

The building is on the city's heritage watch list, which is supposed to allow staff to better monitor vacant heritage properties at risk. It is a Grade 1 heritage property in the Rockcliffe Park Heritage Conservation District. The plan for the district only permits demolition of such properties in "extraordinary circumstances."

An architect's rendering of a new semi-detached building proposed to replace the existing heritage structure at 1 Maple Lane and 1112 Lisgar (Hobin Architecture)

David Flemming of Heritage Ottawa said 1 Maple Lane could become yet another example of demolition by neglect. After consulting reports on the property submitted to the city, he doesn't believe it can be saved.

"There's so much degradation," he said. "Structurally, it doesn't sound like it's a very good candidate for restoration."

City staff say saving it isn't feasible, though a staff report stated the neglect took place before Roca Homes bought the property.

"By the time the current owner took possession of the property it was already in an advanced state of disrepair," the report said.

Hayman said that's no excuse to demolish it now.

Water damage, buckling floors, collapsed ceilings

Two separate engineering reports recommended demolition, pointing to foundation issues, collapsed ceilings, buckled floors, rotten roof framing and extensive mould throughout the building.

A photo included in an engineering report showing extensive mould growth inside the 1112 Lisgar Road property. (Paterson Group)

One said the entire building was at risk of collapse, while the other found asbestos.

"The building has sustained significant water damage that has deteriorated the structural integrity of building materials causing them to collapse at various locations," said a report from Paterson Group. "This current condition causes a safety hazard.

"The water damage has also caused significant mould growth within the building resulting in hazardous air quality conditions throughout the interior," the report added.

A third report stressed the significance of the building's heritage attributes, but ultimately concluded the health and safety issues were too grave to save it. It did argue for protecting the hedges and mature trees on the property.

A photo included in one of the reports on the property, showing damage and decay to an interior wall and ceiling. (John G. Cooke & Associates Ltd)

1 Maple Lane is one of 10 Rockcliffe Park properties on the heritage watch list. Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King said he doesn't want to see heritage properties getting demolished after years of neglect, but the city's powers to ensure upkeep are limited.

"We just don't have the legislative power to just, with a stroke of a pen, compel," he said.

Since the property was added to the list in 2016, the city has issued numerous property standards orders due to concerns about the foundation, the roof, peeling paint and yard maintenance. Bylaw has carried out six inspections of the exterior, according to the city.

Hayman said it's a shame the city lacks the power to save properties on the heritage watch list, stating the system has failed.

"Having a list like this is of little use if there's no enforcement. ... There needs to be some follow up to ensure that the orders were carried out properly," she said.

Neighbours welcome change

Terry King, who lives two doors down from the home, said it's "fallen apart terribly" and called it an "eyesore on the corner."

"It's really a home for the animals now," said King, who has nothing against the design Roca Homes is proposing to replace it.

"I'd love to have seen something happen to it."

Another neighbour, Caroline McLoughlin, called the existing home "beautiful." But it's been abandoned for as long as she can remember.

"I've only seen foxes come and go from it," she said.

1 Maple Lane (Arthur White-Crummey/CBC)

In her view, the proposed design would fit in perfectly with the aesthetic of the neighbourhood.

"It looks like the house I grew up in," she said.

Laura Kilgour said it's been a struggle living next door to the decrepit property. She was delighted to hear about the demolition permit application.

"I do believe in having the values of this neighbourhood preserved, but I think you have to use common sense," she said.

City staff called the redesign "sympathetic to and inspired by the existing house," but stated one condition. The owner needs to explore alternative cladding options that better reflect the character of the heritage building.

Hayman doesn't think the proposed design matches closely enough. If 1 Maple Lane must be demolished, she thinks it should be rebuilt in essentially the same form.

"At the very minimum, the property should be replaced in kind," she said.

The application will come to the city's built heritage committee later this week, before heading to council later this month.