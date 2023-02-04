Several injured after 3 fires break out during brutal cold spell

Several people suffered burns, smoke inhalation and frostbite after three overnight fires kept firefighters busy during extremely cold temperatures in Ottawa.

Temperatures overnight plummeted to –31 C, with the wind making it feel more like –41.

In the first of the three fires, emergency services were called to an apartment building on the 400 block of Daly Avenue just after 2 a.m. to find flames reaching the fire escape, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a release.

Firefighters checked the building to make sure everyone had made it out safely. Most residents took shelter in an OC Transpo bus until the fire was extinguished an hour later.

A woman in her 20s suffered burns and was taken to hospital in stable condition, while a male teenager suffered frostbite after leaving his apartment barefoot and walking to a friend's house nearby, paramedics told CBC.

Students evacuated from college residence

Then around 3:15 a.m., Algonquin College security reported fire alarms were going off and smoke was filling one of the college's residence buildings.

When firefighters arrived, they found thick smoke on the first floor. Students were evacuated to a nearby building. The fire was out just after 4 a.m.

Two students and a campus security officer were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to a statement from Algonquin College.

One room has fire and smoke damage, the college said. Two students will be moved to another room.

A fire began in a garage at a home on Kittiwake Drive in Stittsville around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 and quickly spread to the rest of the house. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Crews were then called around 5:15 a.m. to Kittiwake Drive in Stittsville, near Chantilly Gate and Sirocco Crescent, where they found flames and smoke coming from an attached garage.

The fire quickly spread to both the home and a car in the driveway, according to OFS public information officer Nicholas DeFazio.

Four adults escaped to the backyard and had to be rescued by firefighters, who broke down a fence to reach them, he told CBC. One suffered frostbite and another a small burn.

A fifth person ran out the front of the home. Paramedics said four of the five people suffered smoke inhalation.

A frog, lizard, gecko and bird were also rescued.

Firefighters were still working to put out hotspots as of 9 a.m. Two adjacent homes were undamaged.