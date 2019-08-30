Skip to Main Content
Woman shot in Overbrook early Friday
Ottawa

A woman was hit by several gunshots in Overbrook early Friday morning.

Woman in her 40s taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Whitton Crescent. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that happened in Overbrook early Friday morning.

A woman in her 40s suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred at 1:17 a.m. on the 200 block of Whitton Crescent, according to police.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

