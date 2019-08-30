Woman shot in Overbrook early Friday
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting that happened in Overbrook early Friday morning.
A woman in her 40s suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred at 1:17 a.m. on the 200 block of Whitton Crescent, according to police.
The guns and gangs unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
