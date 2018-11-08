1 injured in afternoon shooting in Overbrook
One person was hurt and another is in custody after a shooting in the Overbrook area Thursday.
Police have 1 person in custody
Police responded to the 200 block of Queen Mary Street, just east of the Vanier Parkway, after getting reports of gunshots around 4 p.m.
A person with non-life-threatening injuries was later located at a local hospital.
Police have arrested one person.
Officers were not providing any more information about the shooting.