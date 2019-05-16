Man shot in Overbrook
A man was shot just off Donald Street in Overbrook on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the area of Donald and Père Charlebois Avenue just after 9 p.m.
The victim is in his late teens or early 20s, according to police.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Nobody has been arrested and the police investigation continues.