Ottawa

Man shot in Overbrook

A man was shot just off Donald Street in Overbrook on Wednesday night, and paramedics say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Victim taken to hospital in stable condition after Wednesday night shooting

Emergency crews respond to a shooting in Overbrook, east of Ottawa's core, on May 15, 2019. (CBC)

A man was shot just off Donald Street in Overbrook on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Donald and Père Charlebois Avenue just after 9 p.m.

The victim is in his late teens or early 20s, according to police.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Nobody has been arrested and the police investigation continues.

