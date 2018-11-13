2 attempted murder charges for man linked to Overbrook shooting

Ottawa police have charged a Cornwall, Ont., man with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting east of the city's downtown last week.

Police got reports of gunshots on Queen Mary Street in Overbrook, just east of the Vanier Parkway, around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

A man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was later found and arrested at the hospital.

That 24-year-old man from Ottawa is facing charges including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Tuesday police announced they'd arrested a 28-year-old man from Cornwall in his hometown and brought him back to Ottawa.

He's facing similar charges, along with two counts of attempted murder.

The Cornwall man is expected to make a video appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.