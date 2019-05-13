Overbrook house fire sends man to hospital with serious injuries

A man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation and burns in a house fire in the Overbrook neighbourhood Sunday night.

People in the area started to see smoke coming from the end unit of a row house complex on Presland Street near Lola Street at about 7 p.m.

It took less than half an hour for fire crews to get the flames under control, but by then two units were damaged, according to the fire department.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in serious condition, paramedics said. A woman in her 40s and a teenage girl were also taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Everyone else in the house was able to get out safely.

There were two adults and three teens living in the home, according to the fire service. The family next door — two adults and three young children — have also been displaced because of damage done to their unit.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.