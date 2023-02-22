Arrest made after major Overbrook apartment fire

A fire on Tuesday in an apartment building east of Ottawa's downtown started on the top floor and spread to the roof, according to firefighters. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa police say one person has been arrested as part of an arson investigation into Tuesday evening's major fire in Overbrook, east of the city core.

They told Radio-Canada the investigation is ongoing and no further details are available.

Four people, including a child, had to be rescued from the apartment building on Presland Road near the Vanier Parkway.

The fire started in the top floor of the four-storey building and spread to the roof, Ottawa Fire Services' public information officer Nicholas DeFazio told CBC.

About 60 people are displaced, according to fire officials. The Overbrook Community Centre, located about two blocks north, has been opened to support them.

The Canadian Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the city are also helping.