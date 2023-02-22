Tenant describes 'chaos' of major fire at Overbrook apartment

George Mullins was a tenant of an apartment on Presland Road in central Ottawa. A major fire there Tuesday evening has displaced him and about 60 other people. (Photo by Laura Glowacki/CBC)

Tenants who once called an apartment building in the city's Overbrook neighbourhood home are now trying to recover whatever belongings they can after a major fire Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a blaze on Presland Road near the Vanier Parkway early Tuesday evening and found smoke billowing from the upper floors.

Ottawa police have since charged a 31-year-old Ottawa woman with arson and attempted murder in connection with the fire.

George Mullins, who has lived in the building for about 20 years, recalled Wednesday — as he stood in front of the blackened apartment he called home less than 24 hours earlier — the "chaos" of escaping his home.

"I'm still emotional right now," said Mullins.

He said he was watching TV in his unit when the fire alarm went off. That's when he ran to the balcony, looked up at the fourth floor and saw black smoke coming from a neighbour's window.

"I panicked and my TV was still on and I got my shoes on and I knocked on people's doors, '[It's] real this time. Get out, get out!'" he said.

Mullins was able to make his way outside and he saw firefighters climbing to the top floor to rescue four people, including a child, who were trapped on their balcony. He said they were all screaming for help.

Neighbours began to gather outside and as Mullins looked up at the roof of the building, he said all he could see were flames and smoke until fire crews successfully put out the blaze around 9 p.m.

Ottawa firefighters rescue a child from an apartment building that was on fire Feb. 21, 2023. Four people were rescued, they said. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

Recovering belongings

Crews are now helping tenants recover whatever they can.

With tears in his eyes, Mullins said he came back to retrieve what was most important to him: personal documents, his reading glasses and "some pictures that meant a lot." Most are of family throughout the years.

About 60 people have been displaced, according to fire officials. City officials said in an email they helped 40 people from 14 households find emergency housing, clothing, food and other services.

The scene Tuesday evening as Ottawa firefighters work to put out the fire at the low-rise apartment building. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Police said the investigation into what happened is ongoing and no further details are available.

The building is owned by the Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation (CCOC), a non-profit organization that provides housing for people with a moderate or low income.

Corporation officials said most tenants have turned to family and friends for support in the short term but there are questions about whether the city will eventually rebuild the apartment.

"There is a component of affordable housing," said Marjolaine Provost with the Overbrook Community Association.

"It is an issue that we really feel in Overbrook because there's a high proportion of families, usually immigrant families. They need affordable housing and they need a lot of space as well."

Provost said the association is speaking with city councillors and officials to discuss next steps.