4 people rescued, 60 displaced by major apartment fire

Ottawa Fire Services rescued four people from a burning apartment building in the city's Overbrook neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze on Presland Road near the Vanier Parkway, just east of the city core.

About a dozen people had called 911 to report smoke and flames at the apartment building, the fire department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found several residents trapped on their balconies and needing rescue. Firefighters set up ground ladders and rescued three adults and one child from the building.

Firefighters rescue a child from the apartment building. Four people were rescued in total, they said. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

The fire started in the top floor of the four-storey building and spread to the roof, Ottawa Fire Services' public information officer Nicholas DeFazio told CBC.

Witnesses described flames shooting from the roof of the building as the fire burned for several hours.

The Presland RD fire is now a 3rd Alarm. All searches are complete and negative. The fire has extended inpto the roof area and <a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> crews are operating on the top floor. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/k6oTAhkY7i">pic.twitter.com/k6oTAhkY7i</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Firefighters declared the blaze under control just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, but as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews were still stationed there to watch for flare-ups.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, DeFazio said in an email Wednesday.

About 60 people displaced

About 60 people have been forced from their homes, he added. The Overbrook Community Centre, located about two blocks north at 33 Quill St., has been opened to support them.

The Canadian Red Cross is working with the City of Ottawa to support those impacted by the fire, a spokesperson told CBC, and Ottawa fire said the Salvation Army will be assisting as well.

Hydro Ottawa turned off power in the area during the incident for safety reasons, a spokesperson said in an email. The outage affected roughly 2,100 customers at its peak. Hydro Ottawa said around 12:20 a.m. all outages were over.