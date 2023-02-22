Ottawa firefighters rescue 4 from burning Overbrook apartment building

Ottawa Fire Services rescued four people from a burning apartment building in the city's Overbrook neighbourhood Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Ottawa fire responded to the blaze at 240 Presland Rd., between Sand Cherry Private and Whitton Place.

About a dozen people had called 911 to report smoke and flames at the apartment building, Ottawa fire said in a news release.

Upon arrival, fire crews found several residents trapped on their balconies in need of rescue. Firefighters set up ground ladders and rescued three adults and one child from the building.

Ottawa fire declared the blaze under control just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, but as of 9:30 p.m. an investigator remained on scene to determine the cause.

The fire started in the top floor of the four-storey building and spread to the roof, Ottawa Fire Services' public information officer Nicholas DeFazio told CBC.

Witnesses described flames shooting from the roof of the building, as the fire continued to burn for several hours.

The Presland RD fire is now a 3rd Alarm. All searches are complete and negative. The fire has extended inpto the roof area and <a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> crews are operating on the top floor. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/k6oTAhkY7i">pic.twitter.com/k6oTAhkY7i</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

Hydro Ottawa turned off power in the area during the incident for safety reasons, a spokesperson said in an email. The outage affected roughly 2,100 customers at its peak, and Hydro Ottawa said it would restore power once it was safe to do so.

The Canadian Red Cross is working with the City of Ottawa to support those impacted by the fire, a spokesperson told CBC, and Ottawa fire said the Salvation Army will be assisting as well.