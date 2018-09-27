Boy critically injured in fall from Overbrook building
A four-year-old boy fell from the second floor of a building just east of downtown Ottawa Wednesday night, suffering critical injuries.
4-year-old fell from second floor Wednesday night
A four-year-old boy fell from the second floor of a building just east of downtown Ottawa Wednesday night, suffering critical injuries.
Ottawa paramedics said they were called to the scene in Overbrook at about 9:30 p.m.
The boy injured his head and upper body when he fell onto the concrete, and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Paramedics said he is expected to survive.
No other information was immediately available.