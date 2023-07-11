The Outlaws, The Loners, Cornwall and Brockville: What we know

Staff Sgt. Darryl Boyd said the fire at a known Outlaws clubhouse has been deemed suspicious but it's too early to say if the incident is connected to an altercation involving the motorcycle gang in Cornwall.

The same motorcycle gang that clashed violently with another biker group in a Cornwall, Ont., parking lot saw its clubhouse in Brockville, Ont., severely damaged by fire less than 36 hours later, in what police have called a suspicious blaze.

Despite the gang's connection to both incidents, police have not linked the two events.

"Absolutely," Staff Sgt. Darryl Boyd of the Brockville Police Service told CBC Monday when asked if a link is possible, adding the fire was deemed suspicious "especially [considering the] ownership of the building."

Boyd was speaking close to where the Perth Street clubhouse belonging to the Outlaws biker gang is now a husk of its former self.

According to Brockville police, the building was on fire at 2 a.m. Monday morning. At least 12 other buildings were damaged, including one house that was a complete loss, according to the fire department.

"There was a lot of fuel load in [the clubhouse] and we've deemed the fire suspicious," Deputy Fire Chief Chris Paul said.

Cornwall police working with OPP biker unit

On Saturday at about 8:20 p.m., the Outlaws clashed with another biker group, the Loners, in a commercial parking lot in west Cornwall, according to the Cornwall Police Service.

Two people were stabbed. One was shot. All had non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Cornwall police said they had arrested and charged five people, although the specific charges weren't released.

This Outlaws jacket was seized in a southwestern Ontario police bust earlier this month. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Cornwall police spokesperson Stephanie MacRae said investigators are working with the province's biker enforcement unit. It's led by Ontario Provincial Police, and the Cornwall police force is a member.

"They do a lot of intelligence work and they know who all the players are," said Yves Lavigne, a journalist who has covered biker gangs for years and authored three books about the Hells Angels, about the unit.

On July 5 — three days before the fight in Cornwall — Ontario Provincial Police announced an Outlaws clubhouse in Aylmer, Ont., was among eight locations where police had seized a cache of weapons and drugs, resulting in several arrests.

Boyd from Brockville police said both the Outlaws and the Loners are locally known.

The Outlaws hold membership parties in the community, "but nothing drastic or anything that I would see had major community concern up to this point," Boyd said.

One resident whose family had to flee their home because of the fire said he's never had any issues with the Outlaws.

"They always say hi to my kids. My kids love the bikes," he said.

This is what the Outlaws clubhouse in Brockville looked like after Monday's fire. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Asked if the Loners were being looked at in light of their altercation with the Outlaws in Cornwall, Boyd said the cause of the fire was still unknown and it's still early in the investigation.

"We've definitely had some involvement with some of [the Loners'] members previously with varying degrees," he said. "Not all necessarily bad."

When the Perth Street building, a former furniture store, was sold several years ago, it generated a lot of discussion, Brockville Mayor Matt Wren said.

At the same time, "gang activity has not been a factor or an issue that we've had problems with in the city," he said.

'Someone needs to step in'

Lavigne said the Outlaws (who list Brockville and Cornwall among their chapters on their website) have been around for decades and are international in scope.

The Loners, meanwhile, are a more recent addition to the biker gang scene, he said.

"The Loners are made up of people who did not rate being made members of either the Hells Angels or the Outlaws," Lavigne said.

Due to the possibility of retaliation, Lavigne is calling on local leaders and the police to intercede.

"Someone needs to step in between both of them and say, 'Cool your jets. This isn't going any further.'"