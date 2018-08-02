Ottawa teacher says there's much to gain from outdoor trips

An Ottawa teacher who took students on rafting trips for over a decade said he hopes school boards continue to invest in outdoor trips even after a tragedy in Algonquin Park last year.

Toronto student Jeremiah Perry, 15, died last summer while on a school canoeing trip in Algonquin Park.

One of the teachers on the trip was charged last week with criminal negligence causing death.

The school board in Toronto also initiated a review of all outdoor trips.

Mark Orzel is a high school teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board and a river guide who ran trips with students for 15 years.

He told CBC's Ottawa Morning he feels tremendous sympathy for Perry's family and for the teachers on the trip.

He still hopes local school boards don't back away from outdoor education, because he said students learn a lot.

"They were challenging trips," he said.

"They had to learn how to manage themselves and to deal with the environment as well as the paddling skills."

Independence for students

Orzel said on the trips he ran, students were in charge of meals and setting up their tents.

"I was there to guide and coach them, but the whole idea was to give them independence," he said.

He said he made clear to parents before trips that there were real safety issues and risks, but parents usually saw the value and sent kids.

He said if school boards want to reduce risk they should invest in training and education for teachers.

"Training is critical, so make good training available to the staff that run these trips," he said.

Orzel said the recreational industry is invested in making the trip safer and offers training already, so there would be no need for school boards to reinvent the wheel.

He said students gain a lot from getting out into nature and it would be a shame to see that go.

"How do we teach students to be environmentalists if we don't put them out in the environment?" he said.