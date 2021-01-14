Outdoor rinks, toboggan hills to remain open despite stay-at-home order

Ottawa's outdoor skating rinks and toboggan hills will remain open despite a provincial stay-at-home order that went into effect Thursday, the city says.

The city has placed a 25-person limit on its rinks and hills, and households are supposed to keep two metres away from each other, according to a public service announcement released by the city Thursday afternoon.

Under a local order from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches, anyone withing 15 metres of an outdoor ice surface must wear a mask, but Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is also recommending skaters wear face coverings while on the ice "for added protection."

There is to be no hockey or sports equipment of any kind on the ice.

It's unclear how these rules might be enforced, though some rinks are supervised by city or recreation centre employees.

A crowd gathered earlier this month to enjoy some tobogganing at Mooney's Bay. While sledding is still allowed under the stay-at-home order, only 25 people should be using the hill at one time. It's unclear how the city intends to enforce the rule. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Stay-at-home order in place

Thursday is the first day of a provincial stay-at-home order that prohibits Ontarians from leaving their homes except for specific purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy. Construction projects can continue and most other workplaces are allowed to remain open, but employees who can work from home are expected to do so.

Exercise is another exception, though there were questions about whether skating rinks and sledding hills would remain open as health officials warn against crowding.

Earlier this week, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services, Anthony Di Monte, suggested certain outdoor recreation venues might have to close, but the city reserved any decision on the matter until seeing the legal language from the province about the stay-at-home measures.

Most buildings closed

While the city will continue to operate some services including daycares during the stay-at-home order, most municipal facilities remain closed to the public.

The Service Ontario counter at city hall on Laurier Avenue will remain open.

Other city functions will follow, including building code services. The provincial courthouse at 100 Constellation Dr. also remains shut.