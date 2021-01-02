Outbreak declared at Pembroke Regional Hospital

An outbreak has been declared at the Pembroke Regional Hospital after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak has been contained to the emergency department, where a positive case was first identified on Dec. 27, according to a news release from the hospital.

No patients have been identified as high-risk contacts of the two staff members.

The hospital's president and CEO, Pierre Noel, said no employee identified as having a high risk of exposure has worked since the first case was detected, calling the contact tracing at the hospital "extremely thorough."

The region's top doctor, Robert Cushman, said the hospital conducted an assessment of all patients who visited the emergency department during key dates and found no break of protocol.

Cushman's team will continue to work with the hospital to bring the outbreak to a close. He said the hospital's emergency department is safe to visit.