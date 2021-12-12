Tens of thousands without power in western Quebec

Tens of thousands of people were without power this morning in the Outaouais, according to Hydro-Quebec.

As of Sunday morning, more than 34,000 people were without power in western Quebec, with approximately 12,000 customers affected in Gatineau alone.

The Outaouais is one of the regions that has been the most affected by the high winds that blew over the region.

"We currently have about 385,000 customers who are affected by the outages, mostly in the metropolitan area, Outaouais, the Laurentians and up to Quebec City," said Caroline Des Rosiers, a Hydro-Quebec spokesperson.

Most of the outages were caused by falling or knocked over trees. She said crews were unable to provide exact restoration times.

"Our crews are working hard in all regions of Quebec and some were called in during the night to help out," she said.

As many as 280,000 customers were also without power at one point in southern Ontario, following the powerful wind storm that blustered through the province Saturday evening and overnight.

Crews continue to respond to the various outages tonight, including the Munster area pictured here, working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Thanks for your patience.

Ottawa Hydro says power has been restored in most areas of the city that were affected.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the storm has temporarily closed off its Lancaster detachment in South Glengarry due to a power outage.