Everything you need to know for Monday's provincial election in western Quebec

With Quebec voters heading to the polls on Monday, here's what you need to know about the provincial election and how to vote in the Outaouais.

A total of 34 candidates are running in the ridings of Gatineau, Papineau, Chapleau, Hull and Pontiac.

Gatineau

Containing part of the City of Gatineau and many other municipalities within its border, this electoral division is 15,564 square kilometres. Its population is 77,455, with 62,462 registered voters. It also comprises the Algonquin communities of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg and Lac-Rapide. (Élections Québec)

In the electoral division of Gatineau, there are seven candidates running. They are:

Hull

The electoral division of Hull comprises part of Gatineau. It has a population of 79,845, with 55,209 registered voters. It's 50 square kilometres. (Élections Québec)

In the electoral division of Hull, there are six candidates running. They are:

Chapleau

The electoral division of Chapleau also takes up part of Gatineau. Its population is 73,950, with 53,603 registered voters. It's 36 square kilometres. (Élections Québec)

In the electoral division of Chapleau, there are seven candidates running. They are:

Papineau

Papineau is comprised of several municipalities, including Lochaber, Val-des-Bois, Papineauville and Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix. Like the electoral divisions before it, Papineau also has part of Gatineau within its borders. Its population is 77,985, with 63,441 registered voters. It is 3,594 square kilometres. (Élections Québec)

In the electoral division of Papineau, there are seven candidates running. They are:

Pontiac

Pontiac comprises many municipalities, including Bristol, L'Isle-aux-Allumettes, Shawville, Pontiac and part of Gatineau. Its population is 73,360, with 53,371 registered electors. It's 14,459 square kilometres. (Élections Québec)

In the electoral division of Pontiac, there are seven candidates running. They are:

What you need to vote

Canadian citizens 18 and older who have lived in Quebec for at least six months can vote — but make sure you're registered.

You can't cast your ballot unless your name is on the voters list. You can check that your name is registered online. If your name is not listed, or if you find an error, you can register or fix it now.

You have until Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. ET to rectify the situation.

You must have one of these pieces of ID:

Driver's licence.

Health insurance card.

Canadian passport.

Certificate of Indian Status.

Canadian Armed Forces identity card.

If you don't have the required documents, election officers will try to verify your identity through other means.

Polling stations are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.