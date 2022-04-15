Visits to 6 Outaouais hospitals suspended until further notice 

Visits to six hospitals in western Quebec have been suspended due to the most recent wave of COVID-19, according to Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO).

But caregivers can still visit loved ones while respecting certain health measures.

Gatineau, Hull, Papineau, Maniwaki, Shawville and Wakefield hospitals are all affected by the decision.

The new measure is meant to ensure the protection of the region's most vulnerable and health care workers, the local health authority wrote in a media release Friday morning.