Delayed Pfizer delivery forces Outaouais vaccine clinics to halt bookings

The Outaouais Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) says it is temporarily unable to book new COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

A delayed delivery of Pfizer vaccine doses has forced the public health unit to close appointments available on the online booking system Clic-Santé, a CISSS press release sent Friday evening said.

Appointments that have already been scheduled will still be honoured.

Vaccine clinics that are accepting walk-ins will continue to administer the Moderna vaccine.

In Quebec, 546,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to arrive over the weekend will instead be delivered on June 24 or 25.

The delay is forcing walk-in clinics and emergency clinics throughout the province to temporarily stop offering the vaccine from June 19 to June 24.

CISSS said Clic-Santé will reopen booking availability as soon as it receives its next delivery of Pfizer vaccines.

Minister of Public Services and Supply Anita Anand announced Friday that Canada will have enough vaccine doses on hand by the end of July to fully vaccinate every person eligible for a shot.