Outaouais residents frustrated with new banking machines

Two municipalities in the Outaouais have received new banking machines to replace those withdrawn by Desjardins earlier this year, but some residents remain unsatisfied.

Desjardins and the Federation of Quebec Municipalities installed the first sets of machines in the towns of Ripon, Que., and Plaisance, Que., earlier this summer, part of a one-year pilot project to replace the machines the credit union removed in January.

The machines were taken away after Desjardins found that their use in places like Ripon's Petite-Nation Market building had dropped 13 per cent since 2015.

Vincent Ouellette-Destroismaisons, who launched a petition against the machines' withdrawal, said he finds the new ATM pilot project useless given they charge hefty fees and don't allow deposits.

"It's an ATM, it's just an ATM. It's a marketing strategy at Desjardins to [call it] a pilot project. There is no pilot project — it is an ATM," Ouellette-Destroismaisons told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

Vincent Ouellette-Destroismaisons, president of the place du marché cooperative, said he finds the new ATM installed in Ripon, Que., by Desjardins and the Federation of Quebec Municipalities unsatisfactory. (Radio-Canada)

Residents upset with fees

Users must pay a fee of 50 cents per transaction, in addition to the $1.50 fee added by the financial institution.

Residents say they're frustrated they have to pay the fees despite being members of the credit union.

"It is this point that sows the most dissatisfaction among residents. Fees are always too much. It was free before," Ripon resident Normand Beaudoin told Radio-Canada.

Hundreds of people from Ripon, Que., packed a local church earlier this summer to sound off on Desjardins' decision to close its only bank machine in town. (Jacaudrey Charbonneau/Radio-Canada)

Ouellette-Destroismaisons said the new machines are also redundant because there's already a private ATM at a gas station near the location of the new machine.

Luc Desjardins, the mayor of Ripon, said he wants to wait for feedback from citizens before deciding whether the machines will remain after the pilot project ends.

​The Municipality of Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette​, which also had its Desjardins banking machine taken away, was also supposed to be part of the project — but its council voted against the measure in July.

With files from Radio-Canada