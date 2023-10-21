Specialized allergy treatment needed in Outaouais, coroner reports

Some specialized allergy services — such as desensitization to food allergies — are either difficult to obtain or not available at all in the Outaouais, according to a new report from Quebec's coroner.

Dr. Jean Brochu recommends that access to allergy care be promoted across Quebec.

"It seems that some of the more specialized allergy services, in particular desensitization to food allergies, are difficult — or not at all — accessible in the Outaouais region," the coroner's report said in French.

The report comes after the death of a teenage girl from a severe allergic reaction last year. Her family has been petitioning the province to create an allergy clinic in every region.

Sarah-Émilie Hubert was aware of the dangers posed by her allergies. She made anaphylaxis the subject of a high school project. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

'These are not easy times'

On the night of June 25, Sarah-Émilie Hubert, 15, suffered a severe allergic reaction. Her allergy was to milk and eggs.

After administering an EpiPen — a spring-loaded injector containing epinephrine which is often prescribed to those diagnosed with severe allergies — her father Stéphane Hubert and mother Lyne Robert took her to an emergency room as she continued to experience difficulty breathing.

Resuscitation attempts by hospital staff proved unsuccessful, and Sarah-Émilie Hubert was pronounced dead a few hours later.

"These are not easy times, but it confirms why we have been fighting since the death of Sarah-Émilie, to have care in the region," Stéphane Hubert said in French.

Currently, the nearest such clinic in Quebec is located at the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine in Montreal.

"We submitted a petition, we met the minister of health, the minister responsible for the region, we had the chance to speak with him to be able to explain the situation and what we needed," he continued.

"What we were told at that time was that he was looking at the different options and that he was going to do everything possible to try to do something."

Sarah-Émilie Hubert was aware of the dangers posed by her allergies and made anaphylaxis — the immune reaction to an allergen that can cause difficulty breathing and a drop in blood pressure — the subject of a high school project where she lamented the lack of allergy resources in the region.

Sarah-Émilie Hubert had a passion for baseball from a young age. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

No timeline for desensitization clinic in region

Yves St-Onge, interim president and CEO for CISSSO, the region's health agency, said Friday he had been aware of the coroner's recommendations for a while now, but didn't know what stage the implementation of desensitization services had reached.

For her part Suzanne Tremblay, who represents Hull in Quebec's legislature, said she had discussions with Minister of Health Christian Dubé about the coroner's report and their government was taking it seriously.