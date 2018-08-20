Outaouais company calls province's taxi aid unfair

An Outaouais company is calling for a more equal distribution of the $250 million aid package promised by Quebec for taxi drivers in the Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau areas.

The provincial government made the announcement Friday, saying the aid was to make up for the loss of permit value caused largely by ride hailing services such as Uber.

Drivers who held a taxi permit between April 1, 2014 and March 27, 2018 will receive a base amount of $1,000, according Quebec's plan.

But whether drivers get more will vary depending on where the permit owner works.

The amount will range from as much as $46,700 per permit for owners in Montreal, to $2,800 for an owner in Buckingham in western Quebec.

Owners in Quebec City will get $32,800.

The value of taxi permits in urban centres have been more affected than permit holders in suburbs and other regions, the province said.

Questions remain

Alexander Rizk, the director general of Gatineau's Taxi Loyal, said he welcomes the compensation offered by the province, but he still has some questions.

"I still have to understand the formula that the [Quebec Ministry of Transport] used to assess the value of the loss, to better understand why certain communities in the province will receive more or less compensation," said Rizk in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

He said that he estimates the loss of value for his drivers to be nearly $70,000 each, based on the former value of the taxi licenses and the current state of the market.

The 179 taxi licence holders in Gatineau will split about $2.7 million, which if divided evenly would be about $15,000 each.

However, drivers in the downtown Hull area will receive up to $24,200, but in the Gatineau and Aylmer areas, drivers will receive up to $7,800.

The Gatineau and Hull sectors are identical in regards to the value of permits and the number of potential customers, Rizk said.

"There is no difference between the Hull sector and the Gatineau sector," he said.

"I cannot understand why the assessment was much lower in the latter sector."

Compensation proportional, province says

"We respond in proportion to the total loss of value, it is not compensation for the entire loss," said Transport Minister André Fortin.

The government said it uses data from the Quebec's transport commission to determine the amount of compensation based on the regions.

In Montreal for example, the transport ministry estimates the value of a permit to be just under $106,000.

That's down from almost $178,000 in 2014-2015, which is approximately when Uber arrived in the province.

Quebec Transport Minister André Fortin said the aim for the aid is to offset the loss of value for taxi license holders in the province. (Radio-Canada)

Fortin said the province is one of the only jurisdictions in Canada to compensate taxi drivers.

The compensation paid to Quebec taxi drivers is not conditional on a re-election of the Liberal Party.

Taxi drivers should receive their check by Oct. 1.

A few days before the election campaign was launched, Fortin said he would not rule out an increase in assistance to taxi drivers if his government is re-elected.