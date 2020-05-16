Outaouais elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

A student who attends a French-language school in western Quebec has tested positive for COVID-19, the school board says.

In a news release, the Draveurs school board said the student attends École de l'Orée-des-Bois in Cantley, Que. A student from the same school was removed from classes May 11 after a relative tested positive for COVID-19.

The school board said a risk assessment by the Outaouais public health authority concluded the risk to other students who attend the school is low, and that they can continue to attend classes.

School administrators contacted the parents of students in the same class as the infected student by phone and mail to inform them, the board said. Staff have also been contacted.

Earlier this week, a student at Lord Aylmer Elementary School in Gatineau, Que., was also sent home with symptoms of COVID-19.

Quebec became the first province to widely reopen schools when its elementary schools outside the Montreal region reopened last Monday after being closed since March.

Cantley, Que., is approximately 20 kilometres north of downtown Ottawa.