Outaouais SPCA agents rubbing residents the wrong way
Door-to-door collection tactics result of outdated funding model, animal agency says
The Outaouais SPCA says it's fed up chasing down Gatineau pet owners for licence fees to fund its operations — and it appears residents aren't too pleased, either.
The SPCA on rue de Varennes sheltered some 5,000 animals in 2018, and also runs an adoption service.
Unlike the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS), which receives funding under a service agreement with the city, the Outaouais SPCA is funded directly through the animal licence fees it collects. It's believed to be among the last non-profit agency of its kind in Canada under such a funding model.
The problem is, only an estimated 30 to 35 per cent of pet owners in Canada pay the fees, so the Outaouais SPCA deploys agents to go door to door to collect the rest.
'People are irritated'
But the door-to-door collection method is getting on residents' nerves, according to the SPCA's executive director.
People were complaining about our agents going door to door and asking for money, rather than focusing on the good we do.- France Dubois, Outaouais SPCA
"People are irritated and frustrated with us," France Dubois said. "So it was doing damage to our image, reputation."
Residents of Gatineau's Parc Champlain neighbourhood recently complained to their city councillor about SPCA agents walking onto their property unannounced, and in at least one case allegedly peering through a window, seeking signs of pets inside.
"Going around without permission on somebody else's property is very offensive," Coun. Mike Duggan said.
Duggan said he's forwarded the complaints to both the city and the SPCA.
Collection suspended last year
Dubois denied agents peer though windows, but noted they are authorized by the city to enforce its animal bylaw.
"People were complaining about our agents going door to door and asking for money, rather than focusing on the good we do," she said.
In a bid to repair that public perception, the SPCA suspended door-to-door collection in 2018. As a result, its revenue dropped by about $150,000.
That led to cuts to both programs and staff, Dubois said. So this year, the agents are back.
Dubois said the SPCA would like to see a more stable source of funding, namely a contract with the city, similar to other jurisdictions.
"We're the only one here in Quebec that are financed that way," Dubois said.
An outdated model
OHS CEO Bruce Roney said it's an outdated funding model, and for good reason.
"It certainly puts the charity or the not-for-profit in a very awkward situation," Roney said. "We want the support of the community, and the moment you have to enforce legislation, particularly in that regard that annoys people, then we have a very different relationship with our community."
Roney said that might hamper efforts to raise donations, which are critical to expand programs beyond the city's mandate of caring for unwanted cats and dogs. In Ottawa, donations pay for things like public education and a mobile spay and neuter program for low-income residents.
The OHS receives more than half of its revenue through donations, while the Outaouais SPCA receives less than three per cent.
Dubois said she's asked to meet with city councillors to discuss a new funding model, and would like a renegotiated contract with the city in place by next year.
"We don't have any choice but going that way," she said. "We are struggling from the financing model that we are caught in because of our contract right now."
