Outaouais gyms, restaurants to reopen Monday

The Outaouais will be returning to the orange zone on Quebec's colour-coded pandemic scale on Feb. 22.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the changes late Tuesday, alongside news that movie theatres and indoor sports facilities across the province will be allowed to reopen during March break. Gatineau will move to a curfew between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Outaouais is the only region that will turn from red to orange next Monday, joining just a handful of Quebec regions already in that zone. This is based on the fact that the number of new cases there and in the Ottawa region is stabilizing, Legault said.

Other regions will remain in the red zone for the time being out of caution, the premier said.

A return to orange means restaurants will be allowed to reopen in the region but with a maximum of two adults at a table. Parents can be joined by their children and diners will need to show proof they live in the area.

Gyms will also be allowed to open, but personal training will be limited to individuals or people who live in the same home.