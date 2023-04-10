For these western Quebecers without power, it's been an 'emotional roller-coaster'

Habib Ur Rehman was happy when workers finally arrived Monday to restore his power.

Hydro-Québec trucks lined Ur Rehman's street in Gatineau, Que., on Monday afternoon, nearly a week after an ice storm tore through the National Capital Region and plunged tens of thousands of people into the dark.

With no backup generator, Ur Rehman said all of the food in his fridge spoiled a few days into the outage.

"We've thrown out a lot of food," he said, adding his family also has no water for laundry or showers and has relied on neighbours who do have power to charge their electronics.

Quebec was hit hardest by Wednesday's storm, with about 1.1 million Hydro-Québec customers without power Thursday morning at the peak of the ensuing outage.

Roughly 5,000 customers in the Outaouais were still waiting for power as of 3 p.m. Monday, five days after the storm.

Habib Ur Rehman said earlier Monday that his family of six was still without power and that all their food in their fridge had spoiled. (Camille Kasisi-Monet/Radio-Canada)

'It just changes your life'

In Wakefield, Que., Christine Hanson said her neighbourhood also lost power after the storm. They got it back briefly the next day, before it went out again — and since then, she's been stuck without electricity.

"It's been a very emotional roller-coaster," she said. "We're all juggling our world right now."

During the first few days of the outage, Hanson said she relied on neighbours with power for showers and hot coffee. On Saturday, her brother brought her a backup generator, which she's used on and off to keep her food from spoiling.

Hanson said Monday afternoon she's hoping her power comes back soon.

"It just changes your life when you don't have power and then you don't have water," she said.

No power, no water

In Chelsea, Que., about 60 residences were still affected by the outage on Monday.

Mayor Pierre Guénard said it's been a tough week for those who have been stuck without power.

"At one point it was very cold, so families were freezing inside their houses. And also in the rural [areas], the thing is, when we don't have any electricity, we don't have access to the water," he said. "So no potable water or ... toilets."

Guenard said municipal workers have been working overtime through the weekend, trying to help anyone who's stuck without power.

"It's not a matter of cost," he said. "It's a matter of helping our citizens and being there for them, for their safety."

The local Meredith Centre remains open until 9 p.m. Monday for anyone who needs to pick up water and recharge electronic devices.

Some of the remaining repairs to damaged power lines may not be completed until Tuesday, Hydro-Québec said. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

As of 7 p.m. Monday, just under 20,000 Hydro-Québec customers were still without power.

"We're going to do as best as we can — and as fast as we can — to restore power to those who are still affected," said Caroline Milliard, Hydro-Québec spokesperson for the Outaouais.

The utility has said most households will get power back within 24 hours, and that some of its remaining repairs to damaged lines may not be completed until Tuesday.