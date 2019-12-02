Paramedic accused of drugging colleagues at hotel party

A paramedic from the Outaouais paramedic service has been suspended from his job after allegedly drugging some of his colleagues at a hotel party in Gatineau.

Outaouais Paramedic Cooperative director Paul Lévesque said the employee allegedly placed an unknown substance into the drinks of fellow paramedics that caused them to feel intoxicated.

The incident took place Nov. 16 at the Hilton Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Que., where the cooperative was holding its​​​ 30th anniversary party. The event was attended by about 300 people including several dignitaries.

"It happened on a Saturday night. Monday morning we were informed of the situation and so we proceeded as quickly as possible," Lévesque said.

Investigation launched 2 days later

Lévesque said the cooperative launched the investigation after learning that several paramedics had experienced similar symptoms the evening of the party. Cooperative management did not specify how many employees were affected, but said it was between two and nine.

"[That night] they were taken care of by friends," he said. "It was not until Monday that they realized several of them had the same symptoms."

He did not specify the kind of symptoms the employees experiences, or what substance could have caused them.

Gatineau Police Service spokesperson Andrée East confirmed to Radio-Canada that the force is investigating a Nov. 16 incident at Casino Lac-Leamy, but would not provide details about an ongoing investigation.

The paramedic cooperative has also hired a specialized firm to conduct an internal investigation.

The employee has been suspended with pay until the investigation is complete.