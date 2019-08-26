Gatineau food co-op in danger of closing

A Gatineau food co-operative that has sold locally produced goods for more than 10 years could soon be forced to close if sales don't pick up, the chair of its board said Monday.

The Marché de l'Outaouais has sold food from across western Quebec for more than a decade, supplying locals with regional products and giving small producers a place to sell their goods. But a dramatic drop in sales over the past three years means the market — a non-profit that sells everything from meats to jams — is struggling to keep its doors open.

"In order to survive, the co-op needs to have a certain level of sales, and right now we're not there," Jean Bélanger told CBC Radio's All In A Day Monday.

The market used to be one of the only places to easily buy food from local producers when the co-op first opened in 2008. From one of its first locations in downtown Hull, Bélanger said the market was pulling in $1 million in sales annually and attracting many members.

Those sales have since fallen to around $500,000 per year, something Bélanger attributes to the market switching locations and increased competition from large grocery chains.

Relocations, competition

The market's downward slide began when the co-op was was forced to pack up its downtown location in 2014 and move further out of the downtown core.

"The locale was not as convenient, not accessible," Bélanger said of the market's next spot on rue Montcalm. "We probably lost some members at that time."

In 2016, the market moved to a higher-traffic area in Old Hull, where it now resides on rue Eddy.

The Marché de l’Outaouais sells a variety of locally-produced foods including meat, vegetables, bread and jam. (Radio-Canada)

But that location came with soaring rent and an anticipated boost in sales never followed.

Bélanger said at the same time, big grocery chains like IGA and Metro started to sell the local products the market specialized in.

"Competition was seeing the opportunity to make some money with local products because there's a big demand for local products," Bélanger explained. "So groceries, specialty stores, all kinds of establishments decided to provide local products."

The added competition is good for larger local producers, Bélanger said, but doesn't bode well for small producers who don't have the means to supply big stores.

Marketing the market

It's also not ideal for the co-op, which now faces the tough prospect of increasing sales to cover its bottom line.

"Our little reserve that we've made over the years … is diminishing quite a bit. We need to replenish that," Bélanger said.

The non-profit's financial woes recently prompted Bélanger to write a message to the market's members imploring them to "become ambassadors of our co-op" to keep it afloat.

He also developed a plan with the market's producers, consumers and partners earlier this year to change the way the co-op operates.

Marché de l'Outaouais has launched a home delivery pilot to entice more members to join, and has expanded the selection of products it offers to include local beer, cider and wine.

"We'll see if those new products brings us more purchases and more consumers," Bélanger said, adding that he hopes the upcoming fall season, which is typically good for sales and new products, will help boost sales.