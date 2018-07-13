Outaouais long-term care centres struggling to find workers

Long-term care facilities in the Outaouais are having a difficult time filling personal support worker shifts, which could have significant implications for staff and patients, says the union representing health care workers in the region.

Radio-Canada reported the long-term facility Foyer du Bonheur in Gatineau is a centre struggling to meet its needs, with 70 shifts going unfilled.

Outaouais Union of Health and Social Services Workers president Josée McMillan said this has an impact on what attendants can do during a shift, and often means tasks are left undone.

Nancy Bergeron, an assistant director for independent living support for seniors at CISSS Outaouais, the region's health network, said that although facilities try to make sure shifts are filled, this isn't uncommon in the summer months.

The Foyeur du Bonheur is struggling to find enough workers to meet its needs. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Small candidate pool

Both Bergeron and McMillan said the vacant shifts are because of a lack of staff.

And McMillan is pushing for long-term care centres to hire more personal support workers.

"I don't think [they] will be able to hold out much longer," she told Radio-Canada in French. "There are a lot of attendants who are going to go on [sick leave] because we're always down."

Bergeron countered that by saying the CISSS Outaouais hires staff year-round, trying to fill more jobs with workers from a labour pool that is not keeping up.

At the Foyer de Bonheur, for example, there are 72 more shifts to fill than there were two years ago, while the pool of candidates has not grown, she said.