Outaouais hospitals go smoke-free

Most hospitals in the Outaouais became smoke-free environments Saturday, prohibiting people from lighting up inside buildings and within the grounds of the facilities.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) has adopted a nine-metre smoke-free perimeter around all doors and windows, which covers the grounds and parking lots of most of its health centres.

The network said the goal of the new policy is to promote healthy lifestyles, reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and to discourage smokers.

The prohibition applies to cigarettes, e-vaporizers, cigars, tobacco pipes and cannabis use.

Some exceptions

A few areas at certain locations will be exempted from the ban, including some spots at the Hull Hospital and Maniwaki Hospital, as well as at residential centres and long-term care centres.

A review of the exceptions will be completed by 2022.

People who do not comply with the Tobacco Control Act are liable to a fine of $250 to $700.

Smoking has been banned on hospital grounds in Ontario since January 1, 2018. Under amendments to the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, visitors, patients and even employees must leave the hospital grounds if they want to light a cigarette.