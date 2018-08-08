Outaouais health system woefully underfunded, study shows

A new study suggests health care in the Outaouais is underfunded by more than $250 million a year when compared to similarly-sized regions of the province.

The Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) compared western Quebec to Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Mauricie et Centre-du-Québec.

It found spending in areas such as physical, mental and public health was noticeably lower.

"For every dollar spent in health care by the Quebec government, Outaouais people have 75 cents," said Bertrand Schepper, an IRIS researcher.

Health-care spending per resident, 2015-16 Bas-Saint-Laurent Saguenay et Lac-Saint-Jean Mauricie ae Centre-du-Quebec Outaouais Quebec average $2,992 $2,738 $2,498 $1,938 $2,569

It cost the Quebec government approximately $92.5 million in 2017 to cover the cost of reimbursing Ontario for Outaouais residents who travel to Ottawa for treatment, according to the province of Quebec

Staff shortages in the Outaouais have led to overcrowding, forcing some patients to cross into Ontario to seek care in communities such as Ottawa and Hawkesbury.

Schepper said it would take $107 million annually to fix staff shortages, but the economic advantages of bringing those workers into the local economy would cover that cost.

"If $100 million was spent in Quebec it would create more than 1,500 jobs in the health-care sector," he said.