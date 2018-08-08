Skip to Main Content
Outaouais health system woefully underfunded, study shows

A new study suggests health care in the Outaouais is underfunded by more than $250 million a year when compared to similarly-sized regions of the province.

Study compared western Quebec to similarly-sized regions of Quebec

The shortage of health-care workers in the Outaouais has become an election issue in Quebec. A new study looks at how much it would cost to fix the problem. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

The Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) compared western Quebec to Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Mauricie et Centre-du-Québec.

It found spending in areas such as physical, mental and public health was noticeably lower.

"For every dollar spent in health care by the Quebec government, Outaouais people have 75 cents," said Bertrand Schepper, an IRIS researcher.

Health-care spending per resident, 2015-16

Bas-Saint-LaurentSaguenay et Lac-Saint-JeanMauricie ae Centre-du-QuebecOutaouaisQuebec average
$2,992$2,738$2,498$1,938$2,569

It cost the Quebec government approximately $92.5 million in 2017 to cover the cost of reimbursing Ontario for Outaouais residents who travel to Ottawa for treatment, according to the province of Quebec

Staff shortages in the Outaouais have led to overcrowding, forcing some patients to cross into Ontario to seek care in communities such as Ottawa and Hawkesbury.

Schepper said it would take $107 million annually to fix staff shortages, but the economic advantages of bringing those workers into the local economy would cover that cost.

"If $100 million was spent in Quebec it would create more than 1,500 jobs in the health-care sector," he said.

Bertrand Schepper a researcher with the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS). (CBC)

With files from Claudine Richard

