Farm tour brings back fond memories for refugees

For some of the new Canadians touring farms in the Pontiac region of western Quebec Monday, the trip introduced them to new sights, sounds and smells.

For others, it brought memories of lives left behind.

A settlement group helping Syrian, Iraqi and Palestinian refugees in Gatineau took about 60 newcomers on a tour of five local farms, the second field trip the group has organized.

Sixty refugees discovered a new corner of the Outaouais on a farm trip. 0:46

About 60 refugees got a tour of farms in the Pontiac region of western Quebec Monday. (CBC)

"It makes me think of Syria because there were a lot [of animals] there," said Rana Habbal, 13, one of the day trippers. "These are good memories."

"It's really rewarding to meet them and to share their experience," said Philippe Lamontagne, co-owner of Ferme Lamontagne, one of the stops.

"Many of them came from an agricultural background, so it's fun to talk to them and show them how we get ready for winter."

Some of the refugees on the tour were new to farm life, while for others the visit brought back memories of lives left behind, (CBC)

The visits stopped at farms with sheep and goats, a cider house and a vineyard.

The tour also aims to show off the region's rural area, help newcomers with their language skills and better connect them to the larger community.

"We want to let them identify more and more with the Gatineau region and the Outaouais region and develop a sense of belonging," said Jacques Laberge with the Comité de soutien auprès des familles de réfugiés syriens, palestiniens et irakiens accueillis à Gatineau.