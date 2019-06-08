A 64-year-old woman from Abitibi, Que., has died and three more were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in the Outaouais.

According to Quebec provincial police, the collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 117 near the town of Grand-Remous, Que., approximately 160 kilometres north of Ottawa.

A northbound vehicle left its lane and struck a southbound vehicle carrying three people, the Sûreté du Québec said.

The woman who died was sitting in the back of the southbound vehicle, police said.

The two other occupants suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the northbound vehicle was also hurt, police said.

The speed limit where the crash occurred is 70 km/h.