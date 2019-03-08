New Outaouais health agency CEO promises to restore trust

The new interim head of the Outaouais health agency wants to restore trust in the organization and balance its books as she takes over.

Josée Filion attended her first board meeting as the acting president and CEO of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) Thursday after the dismissal of Jean Hébert on Feb. 20 over what the province described as major communications issues.

​Filion was serving as its deputy CEO.

She said her priorities are balancing the budget by March 2020, addressing labour shortages and improving services in rural areas.

She also wants more satisfied workers and patients.

The centre is facing a $12.7 million budget deficit this year, but Filion said that she doesn't plan to cut services while working to balance it.