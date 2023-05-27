Two western Quebec school boards have chosen to reimburse parents and guardians who've been driving their children to school during a bus driver strike that's approaching the one-month mark.

Nearly 300 school bus drivers have been striking since late April, with bus routes across the region cancelled.

Better wages and working conditions are the core issues driving the action, according to one union representative.

On Friday, the Western Québec School Board wrote a letter to parents of students in 10 schools, saying they'll pay $10 each day to parents who travel less than 14 kilometres.

If they travel farther than that, they'll get $20, plus an additional 50 per cent for trips with multiple schools with different schedules.

Another board, the Centre de services scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais (CSSHBO), has been paying just over 50 cents per kilometre for travel since May 1.

"We are aware that this situation is a source of stress for many students and many families," CSSHBO wrote in a French-language letter to parents.

"This is why this measure, temporary and exceptional, is put in place."'

Bus drivers demonstrated in front of the Bigras Transport offices in Gatineau on Monday, May 1. The strike, which has been going on for close to a month, includes school bus drivers from Autobus Campeau, Autobus Lasalle and Bigras Transport. (Nelly Alberola/CBC)

The union representing school bus drivers, Teamsters Canada, told Radio-Canada it has mixed feelings about CSSHBO's announcement.

"We can't be against this measure," union spokesperson Marc-André Gauthier said in French. "We understand that there are parents who are affected, some harder than others."

Still, the decision raises questions, he added.

"[It] wouldn't have been necessary if the money spent on the measure could have gotten to the drivers, but no," Gauthier said.

"This is a good measure for families, but it raises many questions about the sustainability of school transportation in the region."

'A good, small step'

Parent Anne Konkle has two children at schools affected by the strike and has to drive her daughter more than 20 kilometres one way.

She called the decision by the Western Québec School Board "a good, small step."

But she voiced support for those striking and said the compensation is only a short-term measure that doesn't address the true source of parents' frustrations.

"I think that we still need to fight and support our bus drivers because their work is crucial," she said. "It's important to our children's safety and to their health."

Anne Konkle says her daughter is driven more than 20 kilometres to school. (Radio-Canada)

The other school boards affected by the strike haven't announced similar measures, although Centre de services scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais told Radio-Canada it's analyzing the situation.

The Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs said it doesn't have plans to reimburse parents.