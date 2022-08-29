All 5 Outaouais incumbents vying for another term in Quebec election

All five MNAs elected in western Quebec in 2018 are back to defend their seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election.

The Coalition Avenir Québec took Chapleau, Gatineau and Papineau four years ago, while the Liberals kept Hull and Pontiac. Gatineau had elected a Liberal MNA in every election since 1962.

Both parties placed second in the region's ridings they didn't win.

In 2022, notable challengers include former Chelsea mayor Caryl Green as a Liberal candidate in Gatineau, and education union president Suzanne Tremblay for the CAQ in Hull.

Radio-Canada has created a French-language map with a list of candidates so far. Nominations officially close Sept. 17.

Health, housing and inflation

Party leaders have come to the region in recent weeks talking about health care, housing and inflation.

Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle told Radio-Canada Friday she hopes housing plans are flexible enough to meet the different needs of the province's different cities.

The promise of a new hospital in the Outaouais helped the CAQ elect those three members in 2018. The plan includes a 600-bed hospital off rue d'Edmonton in Gatineau.