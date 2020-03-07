Early morning fire at Hydro Ottawa substation leaves thousands without power

An early morning fire left approximately 11,600 people without power Saturday, according to Hydro Ottawa.

That number has since dropped dramatically and as of 10:30 a.m. only 1,000 were still without power. It's estimated power won't be fully restored until 6 p.m. Saturday.

"It is because of an issue at a substation," said spokesperson Dan Séguin by phone.

"A piece of equipment failed on the overhead distribution system as a result of a pole fire," said Josée Larocque, another Hydro Ottawa spokesperson.

We have received the all-clear to enter the substation and will be assessing the damage. Thank you for your patience – our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <br><br>We'd like to thank our partners at <a href="https://twitter.com/OttFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttFire</a> for their response and hard work this morning. <a href="https://t.co/Dq37QqnvDv">pic.twitter.com/Dq37QqnvDv</a> —@hydroottawa

Ottawa Fire Services says it received the initial call at approximately 2:50 a.m. The fire was at the substation near Lincoln Heights on Ottawa's west side.

"There was one [Hydro Ottawa] employee on scene at the time and there are no reported injuries," a press release from Ottawa Fire Services said.

"Due to the nature of the call, Hazmat crews were also required to attend the scene."

Crews are still at the scene, located at 1290 Richmond Road, but the fire is considered under control. According to Hydro Ottawa, firefighters are working to ventilate the building.

Ottawa police were also at the scene to assist firefighters.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire in a <a href="https://twitter.com/hydroottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hydroottawa</a> sub station at 1290 Richmond Road. There are no reported injuries and the fire is now under control. Haz-Mat has implemented full decontamination process. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/WXvwTcrQOS">pic.twitter.com/WXvwTcrQOS</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

A section of Richmond Road, from Assaly Road to Edgeworth Avenue, remains closed as emergency crews deal with this fire.

"There is also a local power outage impacting traffic signals at the intersections of Carling Avenue, Pinecrest Road and Richmond Road," a police release says.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

According to Larocque​​​​​​, Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One crews are waiting for clearance to enter the building to assess the damage and determine what restoration work is needed.