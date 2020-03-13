Drive-thru screening site seeing lots of traffic

Ottawa's first drive-thru COVID-19 screening site at the Queensway Carleton Hospital saw a steady stream of traffic Friday morning.

The site was set up Thursday to minimize wait times for people who want to be tested for the coronavirus.





Having a drive-thru to assess people means the hospital’s emergency department can focus its resources on emergencies not related to COVID-19 & protect other patients inside the hospital. <a href="https://t.co/jZ8NRqYwg3">pic.twitter.com/jZ8NRqYwg3</a> —@idilmussa Health officials also want to keep those people out of the emergency department so they can focus on cases unrelated to the respiratory illness, and help slow its spread.





"Over the last few days we've seen this huge surge of patients being sent in for testing," said Dr. Bhaskar Gopalan, chief of the Queensway Carleton ER.

"For example, four days ago we only had five patients we needed to test. Yesterday, it was over 70."

Ottawa's second case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Thursday. Health authorities said the woman, in her 40s, travelled to Italy and also visited the Queensway Carleton Hospital, but is now in self-isolation.

"Most of [the drive-thorough patients] do not need any kind of investigations or anything like that," said Gopalan.

"They just need a test ... so what we've been doing is collecting all the information of the patients being referred by public health," he said.

Gopalan said visitors to the drive-thru site must be referred by Ottawa Public Health.



"We don't accept anybody coming in for testing as a walk-in," he said.

A COVID-19 screening site at Brewer Arena in Old Ottawa South opens noon Friday.