Reaction swift after Catholic school board pulls book

New

Reaction has been swift — and overwhelmingly critical — to a decision by the Ottawa Catholic School Board to remove a book depicting two boys kissing from elementary school library shelves.

Several people shared their concerns about a book featuring LGBT characters being pulled from elementary school shelves. (Raina Telgemeier)

The school board pulled Drama, a 2012 graphic novel by American author and illustrator Raina Telgemeier, from its elementary schools, but said the book is still available to older students at its middle and high schools.

On Tuesday, Telgemeier took to social media to express her displeasure.

Lyra Evans, a transgender woman who was recently elected to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, said pulling the book sends kids the wrong message.

Others offered to buy copies of the book to donate to the Ottawa Public Library, where there's a wait list for the book.

Here's more reaction to the Catholic school board's decision.

