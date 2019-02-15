How to slide some fun into your winter workout

You'll hear them before you see them, squealing with delight as they race down the icy slope of one of Ottawa's most popular sledding hills in the pre-dawn.

On the first Friday of the month, whether it's 1 C or –31 C, the Arboretum Hill Club convenes at 6:29 a.m. sharp. They've found a way to combine a tough cardio workout with tobogganing, giving members a chance to be active and have fun at the same time, even in the bitter cold.

"You get to relive some of the things you did as a kid," said organizer Stephen Bierbrier. "It's an amazing workout."

It's also a short one — just 30 minutes. "Most people usually say, 'Is it over? Really? We wanted to keep going.' So that's a good sign," Bierbrier said.

The Arboretum Hill Club meets before dawn to exercise on the slopes, with dogs 0:33

They work out in pairs, with one partner dashing up the hill and sliding back down on their backside or belly while the other performs a series of exercises at the bottom.

Headlamps are a must. Dogs can and do take part.

The group's next meetup is March 1. It's free, so why not join them?

In the meantime, here's the breakdown of how the 30-minute toboggan workout is done:

1. Pick one partner to start. Climb the hill, toboggan in tow.

2. If you're the one staying at the bottom, start with pushups, then squats, then try mountain climbers — anything to keep you moving and building the muscles needed for tobogganing.

3. Here comes the fun part. Don't forget to turn your headlamp on to light your way.

4. Now it's your turn to run uphill.

5. Down you go.

6. You're done! Time to meet for a hot cup of coffee at a nearby shop.