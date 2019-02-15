How to slide some fun into your winter workout
It's cold, it's dark, it's really, really early — but the Arboretum Hill Club has toboggans
You'll hear them before you see them, squealing with delight as they race down the icy slope of one of Ottawa's most popular sledding hills in the pre-dawn.
On the first Friday of the month, whether it's 1 C or –31 C, the Arboretum Hill Club convenes at 6:29 a.m. sharp. They've found a way to combine a tough cardio workout with tobogganing, giving members a chance to be active and have fun at the same time, even in the bitter cold.
"You get to relive some of the things you did as a kid," said organizer Stephen Bierbrier. "It's an amazing workout."
It's also a short one — just 30 minutes. "Most people usually say, 'Is it over? Really? We wanted to keep going.' So that's a good sign," Bierbrier said.
They work out in pairs, with one partner dashing up the hill and sliding back down on their backside or belly while the other performs a series of exercises at the bottom.
Headlamps are a must. Dogs can and do take part.
The group's next meetup is March 1. It's free, so why not join them?
In the meantime, here's the breakdown of how the 30-minute toboggan workout is done:
