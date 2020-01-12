Ottawa 67's record-breaking win streak snapped at 17

It had to end sometime.

After a club record 17 consecutive wins, the Ottawa 67's fell 4-0 to the Peterborough Petes Saturday night.

The Ontario Hockey League squad hadn't lost since Nov. 16 of last year, when they notched a 4-2 away win over the Flint Firebirds.

The team's previous record was 14 wins in a row, first set in the 1972-73 season. That mark was matched in 1998-99, and then again in last season's playoffs.

Despite Saturday's shutout, the 67's remain atop the OHL's eastern conference standings with 30 wins and only seven losses.