Ottawa 67's record-breaking win streak snapped at 17
The OHL club fell 4-0 Saturday night to the Peterborough Petes. The 67's hadn't lost since last November.
OHL club shutout 4-0 by Peterborough Petes
It had to end sometime.
After a club record 17 consecutive wins, the Ottawa 67's fell 4-0 to the Peterborough Petes Saturday night.
The Ontario Hockey League squad hadn't lost since Nov. 16 of last year, when they notched a 4-2 away win over the Flint Firebirds.
The team's previous record was 14 wins in a row, first set in the 1972-73 season. That mark was matched in 1998-99, and then again in last season's playoffs.
Despite Saturday's shutout, the 67's remain atop the OHL's eastern conference standings with 30 wins and only seven losses.
