What's it like being a YouTuber in Ottawa?

Becoming a YouTuber once meant you had to move to L.A. But some Ottawa content creators say they've figured out how to make an on-screen living right here at home.

Plus, there are advantages to making content where you grew up — from being able to collaborate on pranks with childhood friends, to knowing where to park for your next eye-popping fashion shoot. Then, there's the fun of being recognized by fans at Bayshore or St Laurent.

"People are going to stop and say, 'Aren't you the guy that makes YouTube videos?'" joked Hassan (Bongo) Bicher about what it's like when he hits the mall.

Mental-health vlogger Joey Kidney says Ottawa has always felt like home.

"I walk these streets, and I'm proud and happy to be here. It's so nice to see fans come up to me and say hello and say I've walked them through life," he said.

CBC Ottawa reached four people who've pursued their own YouTube paths, and now make a living on-camera in this city for a series called My YouTube Life. We asked them to share their stories, on camera of course, for video collaborations you can watch above.

Opening up with Joey Kidney

Joey Kidney, 24, first started making YouTube videos as an outlet to deal with his feelings. after he was told he could no longer play hockey. Eight years later, he says talking to the camera has helped him manage his anxiety. He feels grateful his videos have helped other young people with their mental-health struggles.

Mental-health vlogger Joey Kidney, with his four-legged friend Frankie, says people come up to him on the streets and say he's 'walked them through life.' (Submitted Joey Kidney )

Big food with Hassan (Bongo) Bicher

YouTubing has been part of Bicher's social life since Grade 8, when he started making videos with friends at Alta Vista's St. Patrick's High School. After starting a channel all about oversized snacks, he took a detour to California before returning to home to make more big food videos and start a restaurant serving real-life big salads.

Ottawa YouTuber Bongo Bicher is known for his videos about giant food, including this massive ice cream sandwich. (Submitted by Bongo Bicher)

Relaxing with Kassandra Reinhardt

Reinhardt's goal when she first started making yoga instruction videos was to get a job at a studio to supplement her work with the City of Ottawa. Seven years later, she quit her day job and now has over 1.4 million subscribers to her Yoga with Kassandra channel — tripling her viewership during the pandemic (though she says her cats are more famous than she is).

Before she had a dedicated space to film yoga videos, Kassandra Reinhardt rented out office space or Airbnbs like this one to film multiple shoots over several days, all after a full workday. (Ivan Cooke)

Pranks and style with Dustin Wilson & Coralie Charles

Wilson's videos showcase his high-octane personality and extreme stunts, while Charles's videos offer soothing and creative fashion tips. When they started dating in Grade 12 a career on social media was not in the plan. But they've supported each other through nearly 10 years of up and down internet fame, and even teamed up for a couples challenge channel.

In one of his videos, Dustin Wilson filled a warehouse with 100 million Orbeez toys that started leaking on the floor. His girlfriend and fellow YouTuber Coralie Charles stepped in to help. (Dustin Wilson/Coralie Charles)

How to use this video

CBC Ottawa created this interactive video to introduce you to some of the people making a living on YouTube in hits city. Click on one of the boxes above to get a behind-the-scenes look at the life of these content creators.

To navigate back to the home screen, use the controls at the bottom of the video. The small circle to the left of the pause button will take you back to the main menu.