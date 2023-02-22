2 charged with 2nd-degree murder for York Street shooting

Two 20-year-olds have been charged with second-degree murder related to Tuesday morning's fatal shooting at the edge of Ottawa's ByWard Market.

A 911 call was made very early Tuesday morning about a man who was shot on York Street near King Edward Avenue, according to Ottawa police, and the man later died.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified by police as 64-year-old Gerald Desjardins.

Three people arrested Tuesday are now facing charges, police said.

Daniel Chapron from Gatineau, Que., and Hussein Walid from Ottawa, both age 20, have been charged with second-degree murder and what police describe as firearms offences.

Merveil Kouassi, 26, of Ottawa was also named in the news release and he faces firearms charges.

The Ottawa police homicide unit is still asking people with information to reach contact police or Crime Stoppers.